Fierce Naruto Cosplay Highlights Why We Love Hinata

Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto franchise is now over 20 years old, and over that tenure fans have been introduced to a ton of potential fan favorites and standouts. But one character that made an impact early on in the franchise was Hinata Hyuga as her crush on Naruto Uzumaki spurred her forward straight into the hearts of many fans all over. Fans were even introduced to this version of Hinata during Boruto‘s recent time travel arc, and it served as a great reminder as to why she was such a favorite in the first place.

But what about the Hinata we saw in Naruto: Shippuden and beyond? This version of the character tended to go into the background even more so than in the original series, but she still had her fierce moments when it counted. This was especially true for her future appearances that helped to confirmed her relationship with Naruto like in The Last: Naruto the Movie. In fact, that was probably her best look.

Artist @franluitz (who you can find on Instagram here) managed to tap into this fierce version of Hinata with an equally as fierce cosplay. Showcasing why we continue to love Hinata Hyuga after all of these years, it’s a great cosplay that serves to remind us of when Hinata was in the middle of all the action as opposed to now. Check it out below:

Hinata Hyuga, like the other characters in the franchise, had undergone several different looks to commemorate different stages of their life. This particular costume was debuted during the film as Naruto and Hinata finally confirmed their relationship with one another and eventually led to them forming a family in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The current Hinata may be as far from the action than she ever was, but considering all she went through maybe that’s not such a bad thing? But what do you think?

Which Hinata look has been your favorite over the course of Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto franchise? How do you feel about her new role in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? Should see be in the middle of the action again soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!