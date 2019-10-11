Boruto Reveals How Its Heroes Will Time Travel

While most fans know that Boruto will be travelling back into the past to meet a younger version of his father, Naruto, along with the rest of the ninja students of Konoha, most don’t know exactly how the time travelling adventure was going to take place. Now, the secret of just how the young son of the Hokage and the last member of the Uchiha Clan travel back to a time long past has seemingly been revealed and it definitely isn’t the way you may have originally thought.

Twitter User SpirallingSphe2 shared an image of a turtle named Karasuki that is seemingly going to be the impetus for how both Boruto and his Sharingan wiedling sensei manage to make the trip back to the past of Konoha, encountering many older versions of figures we haven’t seen in some time:

It has been reported and confirmed that this turtle in the scan is named Karasuki. Karasuki sends Boruto and Sasuke 20 years back into time!! pic.twitter.com/hblKDVIoHW — Spiralling Sphere (@SpirallingSphe2) October 10, 2019

In both the anime and manga, Boruto has been struggling with the nefarious machinations of the Otsutsuki Clan, a group of celestial ninja that travel from reality to reality in search of chakra to extend their own lives. Whether or not Urashiki and his villainous clan will have a direct role in this upcoming time travel arc is yet to be seen, but considering just how much weight they’ve had in the series to date, we wouldn’t be surprised if they managed to make an appearance!

Of course, it’s pretty laughable that this big jaunt is caused entirely by a magical turtle but when you look at the history of the Naruto franchise as a whole, this is hardly the craziest thing we’ve ever seen!

