‘Boruto’ Anime Finally Shows Off Its Big Villain

It has taken a year to get there, but it seems Boruto is finally about to leave its slower days behind. As the sequel to Naruto‘s main run, this new anime had a lot to prove at its debut, and Boruto is impressing fans with its new ‘Chunin Exams’ arc. The action-packed story promises to show what the Leaf Village is capable of, but that is not all.

After all, the latest episode of Boruto finally gave anime fans a look at its big villain, and the baddie just set one plan into motion.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations shared its 53rd episode, and the update caught up with Team 7 ahead of the Chunin Exams. The episode was more focused on Himawari’s dramatic birthday than anything else, but it did take a moment to reveal its first member of Kara, an organization which manga readers already know.

Episode 53 followed Naruto and Shikamaru as the pair turned down Katasuke’s request for Scientific Ninja Tools to be allowed in the Chunin Exams. After being turned away, the ninja goes back to his lab and vents his frustrations to himself. Katasaku feels like Naruto is wrong to snub his tools, but he is determined to be patient. However, that all changes when he feels a presence behind him and turns to find a cloaked villain reaching for him.

The cameo is a super-short one, but it gives enough details to place Kashin Koji at the scene. The bearded man is known for his cloaked figure, and manga readers know he is one of the upper members of a new organization known as Kara. Not much about the group is known, but they are looking to wreak havoc on the peace the Elemental Nations are enjoying. So, it seems Kashin will be forcing Katasuke to act on his disgruntled thoughts towards Naruto and start planting seeds of dissent ahead of the Chunin Exams.

For those unfamiliar with Boruto’s predecessor Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

