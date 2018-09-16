‘Naruto’ Schools Konohamaru With A Hypocritical Lesson

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has flipped the entire series upside down as not only has Mitsuki seemingly abandoned the Hidden Leaf Village, but Boruto and Sarada have been labeled as deserters for following after him.

But what about Team 7’s leader, Konohamaru? He wanted to be part of the mission to find Mistuki as well, but the latest episode sees him struck with a pretty hypocritical lesson in not letting emotions interfere with missions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the latest episode of the series, Konohamaru is understandably heated at Naruto for not telling him that Mitsuki was Orochimaru’s son. Since Team 7 is his responsibility, he wants to go out in search of his team but Shikamaru and Naruto won’t let him. Asking Naruto why he kept Mitsuki’s parentage a secret knowing Orochimaru was the one who killed the Third Hokage.

Naruto wanted Konohamaru to learn about Mitsuki in a way that wouldn’t be clouded by Orochimaru, and Konohamaru knows this but he can’t help but be frustrated that he’s been lied to this entire time. So he wants to go out on the mission to search for them, but Naruto and Shikamaru feel it’s better he stay in the village because personal feelings don’t belong on a mission.

This is tough coming from both Naruto and Shikamaru, who have in the past done exactly the thing they warn Konohamaru against. Before getting to the level headed leadership positions they’re in now, both of them have gone rogue or tainted missions in their own ways, so it seems weird that Konohamaru would be treated like this.

This Mitsuki arc shares distinct parallels with Naruto’s biggest rogue mission in his drive to rescue Sasuke, and Shikamaru once let his emotions cloud his judgement when he chased after Hidan of the Akatsuki after Asuma’s death. They both know how Konohamaru feels here, but don’t realize how much this inherent distrust of Konohamaru will damage their relationship in long run.

Konohamaru seems to accept their words as is in the episode, but fans are certainly noticing the kinds of hypocritical lessons Naruto and Shikamaru find themselves teaching.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto:Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.