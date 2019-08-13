Boruto Reveals Whether Konohamaru Could Ever Be with Lemon

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently wrapped an arc all about Konohamaru, and while fans have had mixed reactions to the arc overall, it did explore a new side of the character as he confronted the fact that he was a bit lonely. Previously joking that his Ninja Way was his girlfriend, this all changed when he suddenly ran into the mysterious girl Lemon. Finding out that she was part of an ancient ritual in her village, the arc had fans wondering if their relationship could actually move forward.

As the latest episode of the series brought the Konohamaru arc to a close, fans unfortunately got their answer as Konohamaru realized he’ll never be able to be with Lemon in any true romantic capacity and had to bid her goodbye.

In Episode 119 of the series, Lemon is forced into the ritual that frees the memory eating demon Soma and Konohamaru tries his best to fight back. He unleashed all sorts of familiar jutsu in an attempt to fight it back, but Soma proved to be too powerful to take down. This meant that Lemon had to step up to take in down, and thus resolved to absorb the demon into her own body and seal it away completely.

This might have saved Konohamaru, but this also erased all of her memories (especially of their time together). Konohamaru had to bid her goodbye, and thanked her for her bravery. But in the end, Lemon had to go back to her own life. Spending the rest of her days as the savior of Daidai Village, she’ll go on without knowing just how Konohamaru felt about her. He resolved to not tell her about it, either, given the emotional struggle of the moment already.

Lemon’s going to spend the rest of her life learning new things about herself given her major sacrifice, and Konohamaru just didn’t want to add on the plate. Though there was a tease that Lemon’s heart remembered how she felt about Konohamaru when she bit into the gross new delicacy, but she and Konohamaru can never be. Like a “lemon,” it’s an unfortunately sour ending for the arc.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.