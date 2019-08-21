Boruto Sees Kawaki Make an Emotional Confession to Naruto

Well over a year ago, fans never thought Naruto and Kawaki would be on good terms. The debut episode of Boruto teased the two were at odds, but the manga has crushed such an idea so far. After meeting for the first time, Kawaki and Naruto became close despite all odds, and the younger boy just showed how much he cares for the older ninja.

Recently, Boruto put out a new chapter, and it was there fans saw Kawaki and Naruto dealing with a tense situation. Jigen has come into the Leaf Village to take his ward back, and Naruto is not keen to let Kawaki go. However, the younger boy offers himself up willingly so long as Jigen will not hurt the Homage.

“I’ll do as you say, Jigen! Hurry up and take me back. Just promise me one thing! That you won’t lay a finger on Lord Seventh,” Kawaki offers the leader of Karma.

Naturally, Jigen is not impressed by the offer, but he accepts it nonetheless. Naruto is not down with the ordeal, and it is then Kawaki has an emotional outburst explaining why he is offering himself up.

“I’d rather be his prisoner again than lose you!!”

After an outburst like that, it is no surprise to hear Naruto is unwilling to let Kawaki go through with his plan. It doesn’t take long for Jigen to initiate a battle with the Seventh Hokage in a parallel universe which leaves Kawaki at home feeling hollow. Now, fans will have to wait and see which ninja comes back to collect the boy… and fans are in clear favor of Naruto if you weren’t sure.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.