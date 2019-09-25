Naruto Reveals Jigen’s Plans for Earth in Boruto

Thanks to Naruto, fans know how dangerous the Otsutsuki clan can be. The franchise introduced the family years ago in secret, but their lore was brought to the table during the latest Great Ninja War. However, the defeat of Kaguya led many to believe the clan had lost its hold over the Earth, but that was not the right call to make.

As it turns out, the Otsutsuki clan is only just getting started, and it seems like Boruto will have to deal with the gang himself one day. After all, Jigen has a unique tie to the family, and it turns out he’s been helping plot their return for some time.

Recently, fans learned all about the plan when Boruto: Naruto Next Generations put out a new chapter. It was there fans learned a huge secret about Jigen as it turns out the man is nothing more than a vessel. Isshiki Otsutsuki has been using the Kara leader as his vessel for some time, and Sasuke was able to piece together the villain’s true plans for Earth quite easily.

“I know about your misbegotten pet too. A juvenile Ten Tails-like Bijuu. Am I wrong? I couldn’t believe my eyes at first,” Sasuke told the Otsutsuki before facing him down in battle with Naruto.

“Otsutsuki plus Ten Tails, let me guess. You’re planning to drain this entire planet dry of chakra, aren’t you? Not just the two of us?”

Of course, Isshiki has no need to answer. Sasuke knows the truth, and there is no reason to doubt the genius Uchiha on his findings. After all, the hero dealt with Kaguya years ago, and she had the same goal in mind. Isshiki and Kaguya came to Earth as partners countless years ago, so it makes sense his goal remains the same. It just seems Isshiki took a very different path to get all his chakra, but Naruto is still standing in his way with Sasuke. No matter who the villain is, that truth will always be a guarantee.

