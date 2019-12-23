Boruto Makes a Major Change to Team 7

Boruto Uzumaki has dealt with a fair share of issues since he made genin rank. You would expect the son of the Hokage to go through a few extra trials when compared to their peers, but Boruto has exceeded that limit. Boruto and his team are just a magnet for trouble, but it seems the group has found a way to streamline their battles.

After all, it is about time Team 7 got its own in-house leader. Sure, Konohamaru might be the teacher leading the group forward, but it is Sarada Uchiha who will act as captain.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations gave out the promotion when its new chapter dropped. The update followed Team 7 as they fought a new Kara threat, and Mitsuki was not shy about his desire to vote in a commander.

“We need a commander who can keep us unified as a squad. In fact, if Sarada hasn’t made the call to retreat, we would’ve been wiped out and who know what’ll happen next,” the boy said.

Continuing, he went on to share his vote for Sarada as the Uchiha remains the group’s most tactically sound member.

“We all need to obey the decisions of the commander in a pinch, without arguing. The decisions of Captain Sarada.”

While Boruto does have a few protests at first, he comes to realize that Sarada is the best choice once Kawaki pitches in his opinion. Now, it seems like Sarada is taking on the position which Sasuke often took in Team 7, but she’s approaching it from a different angle. This time around, the Uchiha of Team 7 isn’t taking over the role in search of power; Sarada is doing so to keep her team safe and whole together.

