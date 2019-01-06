‘Naruto’ Shares Unexpected Otsutsuki Tie-in

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is still feeling the effects of the Chunin Exams arc, the biggest arc in the series to date, and now that Boruto is beginning to explore more of the mark left by Momoshiki, the Otsutsuki Clan is rearing its head again.

In the latest chapter of the series, Momoshiki makes a surprising appearance when Boruto and Kawaki unite their two Karma marks and now there are even more questions needing answered.

In Chapter 30 of the series, Boruto and Kawaki agree to have a sparring match with their Karma marks fully activated as part of a plan to better learn what the power is in order to be rid of it. In the fight, the two revealed a surprising number of abilities with one another with Kawaki’s arm even evolving in certain ways to make up for the fact that he can’t use chakra.

When the fight came to an end, the two join their hands together as a sign of good faith for a good sparring match, and in that moment Boruto suddenly sees a flash of a smiling Momoshiki. Though Kawaki confirms he didn’t see the same thing, there was a flash of pain between the two when the two marks joined together.

The moment mysteriously heals Boruto’s hand wounds, teasing a healing property that Boruto could learn someday, but the more deadly tease is the image of Momoshiki. Boruto helped to bring him down at the end of the Chunin Exams arc after a huge battle, and Momoshiki left Boruto with a deadly warning that fans have been waiting to see come to fruition ever since then.

When Boruto helped to bring Momoshiki down, Momoshiki returned briefly in Chapter 10 to tease that Boruto’s Byakugan eyes would soon take everything away from him. He warned that those who defeat gods could no remain ordinary after such a feat, and the result of the fight left Boruto with the beginnings of the Karma mark. Momoshiki is indeed tied into Boruto’s Karma power, but as he learns more about it he might very well get himself closer to Momoshiki than he’d want to be.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.