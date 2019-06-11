Naruto Introduces Major Tailed Beast In Boruto

Boruto has spent plenty of time differentiating itself from the Naruto series before it, but fans knew the titles were going to intersect before long. The sequel can try running from the past, but Boruto has dues to pay with its heroes and villains. And thanks to an all-new chapter, fans have learned a terrifying secret about Boruto‘s baddies.

It turns out they’ve got their own Tailed Beast in storage, and fans have all sorts of questions.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations put out a new chapter, and it was there fans learned more about Kara. It turns out Sasuke Uchiha was sent to some coordinates connected to the terrorist group, but he did not expect to find a chained Tailed Beast waiting for him there.

“Ugh! Bijuu! What’s going on here?!!! And what is this place,” Sasuke asks.

Continuing, the Uchiha leader confirmed a rather obvious thought fans had after seeing the monster. The Tailed Beast resembles the Ten-Tails monster from the last Great Ninja War… and that cannot mean anything good.

“This Bijuu resembles Ten-Tails. It even has a Rinnegan. It’s movements are sealed by those rods. I can’t determine the number of tails it has from here. What kind of entity did this?”

Before the chapter ends, Jigen shows up to suck power from the monster, and the Kara leader refers to the beast as the Ten-Tails. Of course, this made fans confused as the Ten-Tails was sealed in the last war and divvied up. Now, it seems the monster (or something just like it) is back, and Kara appears to have the means to control the Ten-Tails unlike Kaguya ever could.

