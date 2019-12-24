Boruto Reveals a New Combined Jutsu Attack

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has reached an intense new phase of the Kawaki saga, and now a new makeshift Team 7 of Boruto, Sarada, Mitsuki, and Kawaki find themselves trapped in Jigen’s alternate dimension and up against a powerful Kara member, Boro. But while they are trying to figure out the specifics of their new teamwork, one of the major plays they have at their disposal is Boruto and Kawaki’s Karma Seals. These seals have a limit to what they can and can’t do, but Boruto and Kawaki training together has certainly boosted these limits.

The latest chapter is a good example of what Boruto and Kawaki can accomplish when they work together as they unleash a new combined jutsu attack that manages to deal a significant amount of damage to Boro — the Rasengan Unison.

Chapter 41 sees the new Team 7 form a plan in order to face off against Boro’s deadly black mist attacks, and under the command of their new team captain Sarada, Boruto and Kawaki follow up on her attacks. Sarada distracts Boro for a bit with a good dose of her fireball jutsus, and when he’s distracted, Boruto and Kawaki rush in from behind.

Activating his Karma power, Boruto uses his Rasengan. As he builds up the sphere, Kawaki activates his Karma seal and touches Boruto’s back. Channeling his power into Boruto, Boruto’s Rasengan and Karma mark get a significant boost and thus the Rasengan Unison is born. This boosts the Rasengan to the point that it unleashes a small explosion that tears Boro’s body completely.

Their attack completely destroys the top half of Boro’s body, but as seen with Delta before, his body has been modified with Scientific Ninja Tools as well. So while the combined jutsu was strong, Boro is able to restore his destroyed body without much problem. But as this is the first example of their karmic teamwork, it’s definitely a tease for the kinds of moves they’ll be able to pull off in the future with more time together.

