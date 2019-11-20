Boruto Finally Debuts Sarada’s New Sharingan

The Uchiha Clan is known for a lot of things, but their bloodline talent tops the list. It goes without saying for most fans, but the Sharingan is one of anime’s most visible superpowers to date. Sasuke Uchiha made the ocular jutsu hugely popular decades ago, and his daughter wields the same power. And as it turns out, Sarada leveled up her Sharingan in a big way.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations checked in on Sarada after a very large cliffhanger. The last time fans saw the girl, she had joined her team and Kawaki on a last-minute mission to save the Hokage. Naruto has been sealed away after his fight with Jigen, but the gang will not let the Hokage suffer without a fight.

Of course, a fight is just what they get. When the group makes it to the dimension where Naruto is being held, they meet another member of Kara. The man is way out of their league in terms of power, and his attacks prompt Sarada to evolve her Sharingan.

At last, the heroine now has three tomoe spinning in her Sharingan compared to just two. She unlocks the extra mark after the Kara member launches his first attack, and she uses it against later in chapter 40.

For those familiar with the Sharingan, you will know what it means to have three tomoe. When the technique is first awakened by an Uchiha, it usually has a single tomoe. A second can be gained through hard training, and the third signals the Sharingan’s maturation. It is the highest level the ocular jutsu can reach before going Mangekyou, and the three-tomoe state is very strong. It allows its user to fully predict their opponent’s moves and more. And judging by this latest battle, Sarada is going to need her full Sharingan to keep her team and the Hokage alive.

