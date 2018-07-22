‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ Coming to Toonami

Adult Swim has been increasing the anime love on their Toonami block this year, and now it’s going to add another huge series to its already consistently strong line-up with Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Adult Swim announced during their panel at San Diego Comic-Con that Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will be joining Toonami on Saturday, September 29.

Announcement: The next generation of ninja have arrived! Boruto: Naruto Next Generations premieres on Toonami Saturday, September 29th! pic.twitter.com/AhFVh7ASJD — VIZ @ SDCC2018 Booth #2813 (@VIZMedia) July 22, 2018

Toonami has made major strides in its catalog this year, and is showing major love to anime fans. Along with bringing new seasons of FLCL with FLCL Progressive and FLCL Alternative, the block is also adding other major hits like JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable.

This is on top of the other huge licensing leaps like Pop Team Epic, which was definitely a surprise move when it replaced Dragon Ball Z Kai in the schedule. With big events like April Fool’s Day allowing the Toonami block to air anime with English subtitles, and bringing the Dragon Ball franchise back to prime time television, the current block is experiencing another renaissance.

Now with this major Naruto sequel joining the block soon, Toonami has no signs of stopping anytime soon. If you’re not watching the block now, it’ll be very hard to miss out on soon.

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did.