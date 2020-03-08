Boruto Promo Confirms Manga Adaptation Begins Next Week

Boruto has been chugging along with its take on the Mujina Bandits arc, and it seems like things are about to shake up soon. Recently, audiences were introduced to the bandits after Team 7 staged a mission inside the fabled Hozuki Castle, and a brand-new promo for the show has confirmed Boruto is set to finally adapt some manga chapters at last.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations put out a new episode, and it was there fans watched Team 7 complete their mission. As it turns out, the Mujina Bandits are far scarier than Boruto realized. Now, the anime is ready to adapt the manga’s portion of the arc, and the new episode promo confirms as much by debuting some unfamiliar faces.

As you can see below, the new promo for Boruto showcases two newcomers. If you have read the manga, you will recognize the pair as Tento and his chauffeur. At long last, the son of the Fire Nation’s daimyo is ready to appear, and fans have big expectations for the kid.

After all, the manga’s take on the Mujina Bandits arc is a terrifying one. Boruto may think he saw the worst of the gang in prison, but that is not the case. It turns out Shojoji is the man he should fear, and the baddie has his eyes set on Tento.

Of course, Tento is going to need protection, and that is where Team 7 will come in. Boruto isn’t going to be too thrilled watching over the boy, but he’s expected to as the Hokage’s son and a Leaf ninja. You can imagine how spoilt the son of the daimyo will be, and Boruto is not someone who suffers fools like that lightly these days.

Are you excited to see Tento make his grand debut on the small screen? What about Shojoji?