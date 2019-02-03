‘Boruto’ Get Emotional With Major Kage Funeral

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ latest episode deals with the fallout of the Mitsuki Disappearance arc, which means that it reveals such things as how Boruto, Mitsuki, and Sarada are received by the Hidden Leaf Village after their desertion.

But before they head back to the Hidden Leaf Village, one of the final things left to do in the Hidden Stone is to prepare a funeral for the former Tsuchikage, Onoki, who lost his life in the battle with Ku in the previous episode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although the Mitsuki Disappearance arc began with a focus on Mitsuki as he questioned whether or not a created being like himself could have a will, it eventually shifted more toward a focus on the former Tsuchikage Onoki as he used his own Fabrications to promote his own will. His character arc came to a close in a conclusive way with his death as he protecting Boruto and the others as a last exercise of his own, clear-headed will.

This feeling of closure has an effect on his funeral as well, as the Kage in attendance mourn his death. The current Kage can’t quite accept Onoki’s death as he seemed like he would live forever, and even the Fourth Tsuchikage Kurotsuchi wishes she could have done more to prevent his fall. But in the end, they are happy to know that Onoki rediscovered his will at the end.

His death has taught Naruto and the other Kage that they must protect and nurture the lives of their young shinobi as they take matters into their own hands rather than try and force someone else to do it like Onoki did. The entire Hidden Stone then appears at his funeral, proving just how for his legacy reached. Although he might have had a misstep toward the end of his life, Onoki was a major hero.

Unfortunately for Boruto and the others, they had to be immediately shipped back to the Hidden Leaf without being able to attend the funeral which means Boruto has to silently mourn the loss of someone who he got so close to over such a short time.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.