‘Boruto’ Goes Full ‘Dragon Ball’ With its Own Snake Way Twist

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ newest Mitsuki focused arc has only gotten stranger as Boruto and the others go through the next trial in their search, meeting with the White Snake Sage in Ryuchi Cave.

Before even meeting the Sage, Boruto had to pass three tests to prove his strength and the first test? A great parallel to the deadly twist of Goku’s strange journey on on Snake Way in Dragon Ball Z.

Boruto’s latest episode brought Boruto, Sarada, Shikadaki, Cho-Cho, and Inojin (who had joined Boruto and Sarada’s cause in the first episode of its recent double episode premiere) to Ryuchi Cave and something was immediately off. Boruto had warned the others of the type of illusory tricks they could expect, but seeing it in real time was another thing altogether.

Rather than seem like a cave, Boruto and the others appeared in front of a fancy palace as a woman named Tagorihime told them to rest for a bit. She would allow them to meet the Snake Sage, but there was no rush. She attempted to have Boruto and the others eat some food, and Inojin and Cho-Cho almost did. Boruto was going to lower his guard, but his suspicion rose when Tagorihime mentions Mitsuki’s name (something that Boruto had not done in her presence).

After she’s found out, she reveals her true snake form and is upset that he managed to pass her trial. She was going to eat their souls, but Boruto caught on to their test. Boruto had to go through two more trials before successfully meeting the White Snake Sage, but in this moment, Dragon Ball fans were feeling major flashbacks.

In Dragon Ball, Goku wants to train at King Kai’s Palace after his death in order to return to Earth much stronger to fight off the incoming Saiyan threat. The only way to the palace is the long and arduous Snake Way. On his way there, Goku stops for a pit stop at a fancy looking palace that feels out of place (much like Ryuchi Cave did here).

When a mysterious woman tells Goku to eat, he does, but she reveals that she’s actually a deadly snake that wants to eat Goku after he’s stuffed himself. While Boruto’s reveal is a twist on this one, it still shares a hilarious parallel between the two series. But Boruto’s heading off into a much more dangerous mission as he sets off to fight a giant snake monster Garaga, and that’s much different from where Goku goes after he escapes his snake trap.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.