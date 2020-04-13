Boruto Reveals There’s Still Distance Between Sakura and Sarada

One of the most interesting qualities of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations as a sequel early on is that it introduced new dynamics for the older characters first introduced in Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto. With them now being older and having children of their own, the sequel series often takes time out to show how the parents interact with their kids and the struggles therein. In fact one of the the key arcs early on tested the relationship between Sarada and her absentee father figure Sasuke. But as the latest episode shows, Sarada and Sakura still have some more growing together to do of their own.

Episode 152 of the series showed there’s still some distance between the two as Sakura prepares to teach the genin some of the medical ninjutsu techniques and has no idea that her daughter does not know how to use them. This works the other way as well as Sarada always felt that her mother was far too busy to ask about these things.

This leads to a number of misunderstandings between the two as Sarada takes Sakura’s medical ninjutsu class, and eventually has Sarada fail in front of her mother. Sakura then is surprised to see this and asks her daughter whether or not she can actually do this kind of ninjutsu. Earlier in the episode, Sarada even asks Sakura why she chose to pursue this kind of jutsu in the first place and it implies that they’ve never had this conversation before.

As Sarada continues to obsess over her father, it seems like she and Sakura have been ignoring one another in small ways. This isn’t the biggest thing in the world as the two of them are now busy ninja with their own lives, but it’s certainly weird to see how these two don’t know these facts about one another. How much are they actually talking to each other? Is it close to enough?

How do you feel seeing Sarada and Sakura continue to grow closer as daughter and mother in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? Does this relationship get as much attention as Sarada’s relationship with Sasuke? Do you think Sarada will pursue medical ninjutsu in the future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!