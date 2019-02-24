‘Boruto’ Shares Emotional Sasuke, Itachi Flashback

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is rounding out its anime adaptation of the Naruto Shinden light novels in which the older Naruto characters try and get closer with their kids, and the newest episode of the series brings it to an end with a touching Sasuke and Sarada episode.

As Sasuke tries his best to get closer with his daughter after some time away, he has an emotional flashback to his time as a kid with his brother Itachi.

Episode 95 of the series has Sasuke come back after a long time away, and surprising Sarada during Parent and Child Day. But his efforts to get closer with her end in vain as Sarada rebuffs everyone one of his stiff attempts. He just doesn’t know how to let his walls down, and starts thinking about his own childhood. First there’s a flashback in which Itachi carries a young Sasuke on his back, which inspires him to ask Sarada to do the same.

This effort soon fails as well, and Sakura soon reunites with him and tells Sasuke what the root of the problem is. She says that Sarada hasn’t seen Sasuke without his cool tough guy exterior, and guesses that she just wants what Sasuke wanted from his brother and father as a child as well. Sasuke then remembers a moment where he saw Itachi training, and idolizes his skill.

The young Sasuke then gets upset when Itachi tells him it’s time to go, even if Itachi promised him to teach him new Shuriken skills. After seeing how upset he is, Itachi calls the young Sasuke over. Sasuke excitedly hurries toward him, but Itachi stops him with his now famous forehead tap, apologizing that they’ll have to train some other time. This brings Sasuke to the present day, and he shares a tender moment with Sarada, hopefully making his younger self happy. He even taps her forehead much like Itachi would.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

