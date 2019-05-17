Boruto Episode Synopsis Teases TenTen’s Return

As the sequel story to Naruto, Boruto has done well at showing us the future stories of older characters that we came to know and love from the previous generation. Naruto achieved his dream as Hokage, Sasuke continued working for the Leaf Village as a hidden ninja, and Sakura is now a mother looking after her daughter with Sasuke. In a recent release of episode summaries, the upcoming episode 108 titled “Steam Ninja Scrolls: The Phantom Inn!!” sees the return of another old favorite: TenTen.

TenTen was originally a member of Team Eleven, alongside the ninjas Neji and Rock Lee, with Gai Sensei as their teacher. Following Naruto and his team through many adventures, this trio grew up alongside them and TenTen continued to find her place within the world of the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha. Following the events of the original Naruto series, TenTen used her abilities in the mastery of weapons and shinobi weapon techniques to open her own shop featuring ninja tools.

The Boruto series right now is focused on the characters of Kakashi, Naruto’s former teacher, and Gai Sensei as they attempt to take a vacation to several hot springs location. Followed by the younger ninja Mirai, granddaughter of the Third Hokage, the Konoha residents are hoping for some rest and relaxation. However, as is the case with most events in Naruto and Boruto, things don’t go exactly as planned.

The episode synopsis featuring TenTen’s return was translated by Twitter User OrganicDinosaur and reads as such:

“A few days have elapsed sin the new guard mission initially began. Gai’s former student, Tenten, has come to deliver some luggage all the way to the inn to Mirai. They cure their fatigue in the hot springs together but sudeently Guy starts to boisterously exclaim, “There’s a ghost!” Mirai is surprised there’s been an incident in the guest room according to Kakashi. Despite this seemingly odd event, Gai is shaking in fear while Kakashi and Tenten are amusing themselves with it. At any rate, Mirai doesn’t believe there’s any reason for ghosts to exist. She tries to expose it’s true form and starts to investigate.”

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.