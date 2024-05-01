Naruto Hypes Spring 2024 With New Anime Poster

It has been over one year since Boruto: Naruto Next Generations aired a new episode of its anime. Studio Pierrot, the anime studio responsible for the Hidden Leaf Village, has stated recently that they are aiming for a more seasonal approach for their franchises, leaving many to wonder when Naruto's world would return. With the release of a new promotional poster, anime fans can once again start theorizing when Boruto and his family might make a comeback to the small screen.

If you need a refresher on the behind-the-scenes business involving the Naruto anime adaptation, Pierrot placed Boruto: Naruto Next Generations on hiatus in March 2023. While the production house had originally planned to create four new episodes of the original Naruto series, the initial plans of releasing the installments last fall were changed. Put on indefinite hiatus, many shonen fans have been left wondering when Studio Pierrot will return to the land of Konoha. This year, the anime studio is working on Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, as the third batch of episodes will see Ichigo and company continuing their fight against Yhwach and the Wandenreich. Whenever Boruto does return, there are more than a few big moments to cover.

Will Naruto Return This Year?

In sharing this new anime poster, it's clear that Pierrot still has Naruto on their minds. While the anime studio will still have some events from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations to adapt, they'll also most likely have the chance to adapt the Two Blue Vortex. The latest storyline in the manga acts as Boruto's own Shippuden and has, according to many anime fans, has righted the ship on the shonen franchise.

When last we left Boruto Uzumaki in his anime series, the son of the Seventh and Kawaki were able to hold back Code, the new leader of the Kara Organization. While Konoha was able to defeat Jigen, the Hidden Leaf denizens found themselves losing the power of the Nine-Tailed Fox in order to take the villain down. Things have changed drastically for Boruto in the manga, and these events are sure to take the anime world by storm once they're adapted.

Do you think we'll see the return of Naruto this year? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest updates on the ninja world and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.