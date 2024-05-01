Netflix's One Piece Art Pitches Zoro's Alabasta Fit

For many anime fans, the idea of a successful live-action adaptation of One Piece seemed impossible. Last year, Netflix was able to prove many wrong when it debuted the eight-episode first season of the show, which saw creator Eiichiro Oda acting as an Executive Producer. With the second season confirmed, many Grand Line fans are theorizing that the Straw Hats will visit locales including Drum Island and Alabasta. Now, a fan artist has imagined what Mackenyu might look like in the desert locale.

One major difference that One Piece has when it comes to many of its fellow shonen series is that Eiichiro Oda isn't afraid to change up the looks of the Straw Hat Pirates on more than several occasions. For many of the arcs featured in the long-running franchise, Luffy and his companions will throw on new attire based on their surroundings. For both Drum Island and Alabasta, which fans have speculated will be big parts of the live-action series' second season, the source material saw the Straw Hat Pirates sporting winter and summer attire for the respective islands. Roronoa Zoro sports an outfit appropriate for the desert in the fight for Alabasta and one fan artist has imagined the live-action fit.

Roronoa Zoro Explores Alabasta

Aside from donning a new outfit for Alabasta, Zoro finds himself fighting against some big opponents while attempting to liberate the desert island from the nefarious swashbuckler known as Crocodile. Thanks to the presence of Baroqueworks, Alabasta has been suffering for some time, and it will be up to Luffy and his crew to free the island. With filming set to begin this year for One Piece's second season, a fan account has created an idea of what Mackenyu might look like the future episodes.

While few details have been revealed about Netflix's One Piece's return, creator Eiichiro Oda hinted at the arrival of Tony Tony Chopper. The reindeer doctor will be the first member of the Straw Hat Pirates in the live-action series who is definitely not human, but if the series continues, he'll be far from the last.

Do you think Alabasta will be a major part of the live-action One Piece's second season? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest updates on the world of the Grand Line and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Straw Hats.