Vinland Saga Creator Hypes Stage Play in New Post

Vinland Saga's second season was a hit with anime fans, and it certainly was a hit for us here at ComicBook.com as we crowned the show our favorite series of 2023 in our Golden Issue Awards. While creator Makoto Yukimura is continuing to work hard on the manga, the mangaka has also hinted that the end is nigh for Thorfinn and his fellow viking that have managed to stay alive in their brutal world. Recently, Yukimura had the chance to check out the live-action stage play adaptation taking place in Japan and has some thoughts to share.

After attending a recent performance, here's what Makoto had to say about the live-action adaptation of his manga masterpiece, "Thank you all for your hard work! I had a lot of fun. Just a fun feeling as one of your customers. I wonder if I did something really good in my previous life. I guess the earth was saved once by my sacrifice in my previous life. There are too many good things about this world. At the very end after the play, I also came on stage for a moment to say hello. You can clearly see the audience's faces from the stage. Standing between Thorfinn and Canute, I would like to express my gratitude to all the customers and actors."

Makoto Yukimura Sees His Characters in The Real World

Yukimura took to social media to share his thoughts on seeing Vinland Saga created on the stage, going into far more detail on the portrayal of the viking world. The recent stage play took an interesting angle in documenting Thorfinn's story in that it created two separate plays. One of the performances followed Thorfinn's story while the other would tell the story of the future king, Canute.

While the second season of Vinland Saga blew anime fans' minds, a third season has yet to be confirmed. There is more than enough material to warrant Thorfinn's story continuing on the small screen, though the question arises if MAPPA or Wit Studio will return to the viking epic.

Do you think we'll one day see Thorfinn return for a third season of Vinland Saga? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest on the epic viking anime and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Vinland Saga.