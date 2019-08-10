Boruto Synopsis Confirms Kankuro’s Tense Return

There are some ninjutsus in the Naruto franchise that are downright terrifying. Some bloodlines give ninja the power to create an army of bugs to swarm their opponents, grant them the power to summon grim reapers from the underworld, or even harboring giant demons inside of their own bodies. Kankuro of the Sand Village has one of the more terrifying ninja abilities with the power to control some deadly puppets through a series of “energy strings” emerging from his finger tips. A synopsis for an upcoming episode promises the brother of Gaara a tense return.

Twitter User Organic Dinosaur translated the synopsis for the 122nd episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations that is appropriately titled “Puppet Battle!!”:

Kankuro, much like Gaara, originally appeared in the Naruto franchise as a villain, invading Konoha under the pretense of being a participant in the “Chunin Exams”. It was here that we were first witness to the power of a terrifying jutsu that gave this Sand Village denizen the ability to manipulate puppets at his discretion. Of course, were these just regular run of the mill puppets, Kankuro wouldn’t be considered that much of a threat, but it was in the deadly secrets that each puppet held that made them so scary.

Perhaps an even more blood curdling puppet user was the Akatsuki’s Sasori, who managed to become a member of the rogue alliance of outlaw ninjas through his mastery of his puppets, some of which were modeled after his own parents. Though Sasori was defeated early on in the Naruto: Shippuden series, he later returned as a pawn of Orochimaru during the Fourth Ninja World War and fought against Kankuro one on one. Sasori was subsequently defeated and deemed the Sand Village ninja “worthy” of owning his puppets.

What do you think about the return of Kankuro to the Boruto series? What’s your favorite puppet of his horrifying menagerie? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and puppets!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.