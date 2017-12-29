'Boruto' Spoilers Reveal Team Seven’s Dangerous First Mission

There is a new Team Seven these days, and the group is about to take on its first mission. Not long ago, Boruto brought its titular hero together with Sarada Uchiha and Mitsuki under the legendary squadron. So, it is not surprising to see the new Team Seven is ready to take on some missions.

However, their first mission will be rougher than the one Naruto's genin team faced.

A set of synopses for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has gone live, and the blurbs hold some major spoilers for the anime's next steps. You can check out summaries for episodes 40-42 below:

Episode 40: Team 7: First Mission!! Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki have come together and formed 'Team 7'. The three, led by Jonin Sarutobi Konohamaru, have received their first mission. The mission details the repelling of bandits who have been attacking a village, and making it so that they never come back again. Boruto and the others immediately depart for the village, and come face-to-face with a young woman named Kiri, who is the daughter of the village chief who had suddenly passed away and has inherited her father's role, and the others who support her.

Episode 41: The Power of Unity Ninja who were disguised as bandits have kidnapped Kiri. As Genin, Boruto and the others are not originally meant to be given missions that involve fighting other ninja. However, due to the pleading of the village and through Konohamaru's judgement, Team 7 now has their mission changed from "Repelling Bandits" to "Rescue Kiri".

Episode 42: The Work of Shinobi Ever since their first mission, Boruto has been extremely unsatisfied with all the simple and plain missions they have received. It was to this Boruto that he and Team 7 received the mission to "capture the criminal who is holding up the bank". Boruto is all fired up to be able to show off after such a long time. However after arriving at the scene, the criminal who faces them is just a weak man who was unfairly fired from his company recently.

As you can see, the new Team Seven will be thrown into the thick of things for its first mission. When Kakashi got his squad moving way back when, their first official mission was to track down a wayward cat. Boruto will get to see action in a more timely fashion, but it will take something special to beat out Naruto's infamous mission to the Land of Waves. After all, Zabuza is a hard guy to one-up.

