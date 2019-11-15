Who Should Become Boruto’s Next Hokage?

The ninja of Konoha live a very dangerous life style. This is especially true for those who lead their fellow ninja of the Hidden Leaf Village: the Hokages. With Naruto acting as the current leader in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations series, the question now arises, based on the events of the manga, who will act as the successor to the seventh hokage? With Naruto out of commission following the battle against Jigen in the latest chapters, we’ve decided to weigh in with who should be chosen to lead the Hidden Leaf Village following the jinchuuriki’s absence.

For a lot of fans of the franchise, many will jump to the obvious choice of Sasuke Uchiha. With his fate tied to Naruto, and having made similar promises in the past of leading Konoha, his status as the “shadow ninja” of the Hidden Leaf would make this prophecy difficult to fulfill. Instead, the Naruto franchise has always had a tendency to “rhyme”, wherein events that happened in the past repeat themselves in the future. With that being said, perhaps the best ninja to lead Konoha would be Sakara Haruno.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Exhibiting qualities close to the fifth Hokage of Tsunade, Sakara has always worked hard and had an in-depth knowledge of the village and herself. With her level of dedication that she displays in everything that she does, and with a daughter to protect, she has the fire to lead Konoha that many might not.

If we were to go an entirely new route for who should lead the village, Shikamaru Nara, the ninja who grew up alongside with Naruto and has power over the shadows would be the next obvious choice. Though Shikamaru may not have the emotional strength that Naruto has, or his compassion, Nara has always been one of the smartest ninja operating in the village and now that he is more seasoned and wiser, he would make a great temporary Hokage if nothing else.

Also, Kakashi and Tsunade are still alive in the franchise, former Hokages would know their way around the job and would clearly be good temporary replacements if Naruto would return one day from Jigen’s seal.

Who do you think should be the next Hokage of Konoha after Naruto? Do you agree with our choices? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.