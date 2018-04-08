‘Boruto’ Reveals Spoiler-Friendly Opening, Ending

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has finally kicked off the much anticipated Chunin Exams arc, and has added a brand new opening and ending theme for the occasion.

For fans worried about spoilers as some opening or ending themes tend to give away plot element and new characters, no need to worry as this time the two new themes are just full of nice visuals that merely tease the new characters rather than spoil what they can or will do.

The third opening theme for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is titled “It’s All in the Game” and is performed by Qyoto and can be seen in the video above. The fifth ending theme for the series, “Kachou Fugetsu,” is performed by Coala Mode and can be seen below:

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations began its first steps into the Chunin Exams arc by having Katasuke introduce Boruto to the idea of using Ninja Tools, and have several characters discuss the idea of taking the exams. The Ninja Tools play a major part of the arc covered in the film in which Boruto trains under Sasuke in order to impress his father and get him to pay more attention, something he’s been dealing during the entire series to this point. But he’s hesitant to join the upcoming Chunin Exam, and only does so when he’s talked into cheating by using specialized chakra technology by Katasuke.

Boruto then goes through a dilemma during the Chunin Exams when he’s caught cheating, and his father is kidnapped by a new set of ninja baddies from the Kaguya clan. This new arc has been hotly anticipated, but it has raised many questions for fans of the series as Boruto has proven to have already learned the same kind of lessons he learns in the movie and the manga run.

Boruto seeking out Sasuke was teased further with the most recent episode, “Sasuke’s Shadow” in which Sasuke powerfully cleared out a room full of Zetsus, but Boruto and the rest of Team 7 only find the last remnants of this battle. They struggled so much with one White Zetsu, so the thought of Sasuke clearing out a whole room impressed Boruto a great deal.

For those unfamiliar with Boruto’s predecessor Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.