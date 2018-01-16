‘Dragon Ball Super’s Voice of Vegeta Gives Britney Spears Parenting Advice

The worlds of anime and pop-culture collided in the most unlikely way recently, when pop superstar Britney Spears revealed her son’s Dragon Ball fan-art in a social media post. Naturally, there’s been a big fan reaction to Brittany’s Dragon Ball reference – enough that iconic Dub voice actor Christopher Sabat has posted a response!

The #TeamVegeta fans are pretty much their own sub-culture of the Dragon Ball fandom – and with good reason: Because Vegeta is awesome. In fact, fans are still reeling from seeing Vegeta unlock a new transformation that no one saw coming – one that we are still learning official details about.

In the real-world, Vegeta mania is only growing. We recently posted about a fan who tattooed a massive Vegeta and Beerus mural on her body, which resonated with Vegeta fans all over the Interwebs. That’s all to say: Christopher Sabat is doing Britney Spears a favor with that advice: like every young person, her son is in a place where deciding if he’s a “Vegeta” or a “Goku” could determine the course of the rest of his life. It shouldn’t be taken lightly…

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored.DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.