Britney Spears Shares Her Son’s Ultra Instinct Artistry

Britney Spears is raising a super-fan, as she revealed in her son’s Dragon Ball Super artwork.

Spears tweeted a collection of her son’s illustrations on Tuesday. They showed Goku facing off against Jiren in some highly expressive, fast-moving stills.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sometimes my son expresses himself through art! He’s really into the Ultra Instinct look 🎨 pic.twitter.com/wI4gLzdBoe — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) July 10, 2018



“Sometimes my son expresses himself through art!” she wrote. “He’s really into the Ultra Instinct look.” She punctuated the tweet with a color palette emoji.

This isn’t the first time the pop star has revealed her family’s love for the Dragon Ball universe. She has shared lots of her kids’ artwork before, always praising their ability and showing off her “proud mommy moments.” Spears’ sons are 11 and 12 years old, and followers have watched their art grow with them over the years.

Tuesday’s latest drawings show an edgier side to the Spears boys’ efforts. The new illustrations are precise and angular, and even a little bloody. Her fans dropped into the replies to praise the boys’ work.

“I like the way he draws the eyes and all his characters,” one person noted. “[It] means he’s paying attention.”

“And now I’m a bigger fan of your son than you!” another person joked. “That’s frickin awesome!!! Great job kiddo!”

Unfortunately, some people did drop in with predictable comments about Spears’ qualifications to tweet about anime, or admonishing her for exposing her sons to violent content.

“Concerning! Keep him away from any firearms,” one person wrote. Most of these comments were shut down or fizzled out, however. Meanwhile, the official FUNimation account took note of Spears’ tweet, replying with a triumphant GIF to encourage the youngster to keep going.

That’s not the only time Spears has gotten a response from industry professionals, either. Back in January, voice actor Christopher Sabat replied to another of her fan art posts. Sabat, who plays the voice of Vegeta, invited the Spears boys to join him at a convention sometime — though it wasn’t a very warm welcome.

“Nice. But the *best* parent would teach them that #Vegeta is the best character,” he wrote. “Bring them to a convention someday so I can properly scream at them!”

Dragon Ball Super fans are desperately waiting for the series’ first film, expected to premiere in Japan in December. Dragon Ball Super: Broly will pit the deranged juggernaut Broly against Goku in his new Super Saiyan God form. A trailer for the movie is already out, though die-hard fans will get their first close look at San Diego Comic Con next weekend.

Meanwhile, the English dub of the series continues to air on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block on Saturday nights at 9:30 p.m. Those that can’t wait that long between episodes have many options for streaming. Dragon Ball Super is available on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchroll. It can also be purchased on Amazon Video.