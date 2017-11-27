Brook Was a Bonafide Rock Star in the Latest ‘One Piece’

Warning! Spoilers for Episode 815 of One Piece below!

Brook is too often relegated to the sidelines in Eichiro Oda’s One Piece, and now fans were finally able to see how cool he is in action.

As Brook snuck into Big Mom’s secret treasure room and surround by a ton of guards, he only saw one way out: fighting his way through.

With Luffy and Nami being held prison in a different area of Big Mom’s castle, and Pedro outside the treasure room creating a distraction, Brook took this opportunity to sneak into the treasure room in order to get a marking of Big Mom’s Ponyglyph.

First using one of his abilities that usually doesn’t get much time to shine, Brook invokes his true “Soul King” form and holds such an outstanding rock performance, the souls embedded in most of the guards in the room leave their bodies.

As half of the guards lie defeated, Brook is left to deal with the rest of them with his patented icy swordsman skills, baby. Coolly dodges their attacks and unleashes his “Song of Scrathes: Blizzard Slash,” a move fans don’t get to see on the anime too often.

After dealing out a few more striking attacks, and awesomely animated Brook faces, Brook defeats every enemy in the room and find his way to the Ponyglyph. Inspired by Pedro, Brook felt that he “needed to save face” even if he doesn’t have one. For the most part he was successful until Big Mom unfortunately comes knocking on the treasure room door.

For those unfamiliar with One Piece, it’s a story about a kid named Luffy who mistakenly eats a first that turns his body to rubber. Using this new power, he rounds up a ragtag group of pirate friends with the intention of one day becoming the Pirate King.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll.