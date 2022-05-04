BTS Confirms June 2022 Comeback with Official Teaser: Watch

It seems the K-pop fandom is ready to rise up and support one of its most-anticipated comebacks of 2022. After confirming plans to release new music, BTS has officially announced its big return this summer. A new teaser was just released on the band's official YouTube that reveals the single "Proof" will be released in just a few weeks.

As you can see above, the teaser celebrates every comeback BTS has had since the K-pop group was founded. It ends with a look at "Proof" and the single's visuals. Of course, the song itself was kept under wraps, but BTS did announce the song would go live on June 10th.

For those who don't know, BTS already announced plans to drop a summer comeback at the start of April. The news was shared as the K-pop group moved ahead with its stadium shows in the United States. At the time, HYBE Labels informed fans this new comeback would focus on the band's earlier years and the journey BTS has taken since debut. Of course, "Proof" embodies that as BTS used the phrase "We Are Bulletproof" a number of times when it was a rookie. In fact, the group's name in Korean translates to Bulletproof Boy Scouts, so the allusion here is impossible to miss.

At BTS prepares to release new music this June, the band will mark its ninth anniversary just after "Proof" goes live. The group debuted in June 2013 with its first single album, and BTS went on to overcome roadblocks before hitting mainstream audiences with "I Need U" in April 2015. In recent years, BTS has become the face of K-pop and hallyu media across the globe. Millions of fans are eagerly awaiting "Proof" as you might guess, and this official teaser has netizens feeling a certain kind of nostalgic ahead of the comeback.

What do you make of this latest announcement? Will you be checking out this BTS comeback when it drops next month? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.