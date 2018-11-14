BTS Issues Apology Over Resurfaced Nazi Imagery Scandal

Popular K-pop band BTS has been making waves in the United States, but after some older photos of a member in Nazi imagery have re-surfaced online they are now garnering some negative attention.

Following a denouncement from the Simon Wiesenthal Center for cede imagery, BTS’ management company Big Hit Entertainment issued a statement of apology on Facebook.

In the statement, Big Hit Entertainment addresses recent criticisms of BTS including: “a Big Hit artist [wearing] an outfit depicting an image of an atomic bomb, a Big Hit artist was shown with headwear displaying a National Socialist (Nazi) symbol as part of a magazine photo shoot in the past” and that “Big Hit artists took part in a performance during which flags depicting motifs reminiscent of Nazi symbols were featured and wielded.”

Big Hit Entertainment states that it “does not support any organizations or groups oriented towards political extremism and totalitarian beliefs including Nazism, is against all such entities and activities, had no intention of causing distress or pain to anyone affected by historical events.”

In a statement of apology, Big Hit Entertainment further emphasizes that it was ” in no way intentional,” and that “although all apparel and accessories used during the photoshoot had been provided by the publication conducting the shoot,” they offer their sincere apologies for “inadvertently inflicting pain and distress to anyone affected by totalitarian regimes in the past by failing to strictly review the clothing and accessories that our members were made to wear, as well as to anyone who may have experienced distress and discomfort by witnessing an association of our artists with imagery reminiscent of political extremism.”

As for one of the members wearing a shirt depicting an image of an atomic bomb, Big Hit states “Big Hit does not condone any activities of war or the use of atomic weapons, is adamantly against them, had no intention of causing distress or pain to anyone affected by the dropping of atomic weapons, and we will continue to adhere to these principles.”

Adding, “We would like to offer our sincere apologies not only for failing to take the precautions that could have prevented the wearing of such clothing by our artist that inadvertently inflicted pain on anyone affected by the use of atomic weapons, but to anyone who may have experienced distress and discomfort by witnessing the association of our artists with imagery related to atomic bombings.”

Big Hit Entertainment also “bears all responsibilities” and they “would like to make clear that our artists, especially due to their extensive schedules and the complexities of on-site conditions, are in no way responsible for any of the issues outlined above.”

Big Hit Entertainment ends the address with “sincerest apologies to anyone who has suffered pain, distress and discomfort due to our shortcomings and oversight in ensuring that these matters receive our most careful attention.”

Outlining the steps they are taking to properly address these concerns, “Big Hit has contacted associations in Japan and Korea representing those affected by the atomic bombings to provide explanations and apologies to anyone who may have been distressed or in any way affected.” They have also “delivered a letter to the Simon Wiesenthal Center, an organization that has brought some of these issues to attention, in order to offer explanations and apologies to anyone who may have been distressed or in any way affected.”