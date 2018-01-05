BTS Breaks Another Big Billboard Hot 100 Record

BTS has done it again. The k-pop group dominated the Hot 100 chart in 2017, and they just kicked off the new year by breaking a record they set in the first place.

According to Billboard, BTS is now the longest-charting k-pop group to sit on the Hot 100 chart. The group’s new single “MIC Drop” hit the U.S. chart last month after Steve Aoki remixed the song. The single, which features Desiigner, has been on the chart for five weeks and beat out the previous four-week record of “DNA.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Right now, “MIC Drop” is sitting at No. 82 on the Hot 100 chart. The remix entered the Billboard chart at the start of December with an insanely high position. The song nabbed BTS its highest debut on the Hot 100 chart as it landed at No. 28. The song marked the band’s first song to enter the top 40 of the Hot 100, making BTS the first k-pop group ever to reach such an accomplishment.

Of course, “MIC Drop” is not the only song BTS has which landed on the Hot 100. Back in October, “DNA” landed on the chart at No. 67.

BTS is also making waves on Billboard charts outside of the Hot 100 list. Right now, the band is heading up the list of Billboard’s Social 50 chart. Their latest album ‘Love Yourself: Her” is No. 106 on the Hot 200 chart and reigns supreme on the World Albums chart.

If you’re unfamiliar with BTS, then you have a bit of history to catch up on. The group is made up for seven entertainers from South Korea who were signed under a small company called BigHit Entertainment. RM, formerly known as Rap Monster, is the group’s leader. Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook round out the band. After debuting in 2013, BTS won fans over with their underdog heritage and progressive lyrics. 2017 marked a turning point in the band’s career as BTS’ latest releases successfully entered the U.S. market, giving them the chance to perform at the American Music Awards and even take home a Billboard Music Award.

Are you surprised that BTS broke their own Billboard record? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!