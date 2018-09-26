BTS Fans Are Feeling Soft Over Their ‘Good Morning America’ Appearance

BTS is on a roll in the U.S., and the group has no plans to stop. As the rising K-pop group continues its sold-out tour stateside, BTS took time out of their busy schedule to stop by Good Morning America. And, if you head to social media, you will see how soft fans are for the boys now.

At this point, it wouldn’t be surprising if the majority of images being retweeted on Twitter were of Park Jimin.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, BTS made their debut at Good Morning America earlier today to do a brief interview and perform their latest single “Idol”. The group, which is currently on the North American leg of their world tour, spoke with Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan about the historic success and passionate fanbase.

After a quick greeting, the group’s leader RM praised the band’s fans for everything they have done to bolster BTS.

‘They send love and support. It is all because of ARMY.”

Continuing, Roberts asked how the group was dealing with all their success. After making a brief appearance at the United Nations this week, BTS has had a busy week in the spotlight stateside, and it was Jungkook who said the boys prepared for their tour schedule. However, it is ARMY who’ve given energy back to the performers.

“The tour has been… We got love and energy and support from ARMY. So, we’re having a great time,” the singer said.

As you can see below, the Internet is still buzzing over BTS and their long-awaited appearance on Good Morning America. After the boys did their interview, they took to the stage to perform “Idol” for fans. The boys also got the chance to meet a very lucky fan, and they didn’t shy away from showing the young girl affection. In fact, Jimin was caught on-camera giving the young fan a hug as she cried on his shoulder, and the image has soften even the hardest hearts.

Did you tune into the band’s special appearance on Good Morning America? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

UWU

THIS IS THE MOST PRECIOUS THING I HAVE EVER SEEN. #BTSonGMA pic.twitter.com/Wsy9WHFW3a — jihan| SPEAK YOURSELF (@wthparkjimin) September 26, 2018

Living Her Best Life

THE LITTLE GIRL WAS YELLING SHE LOVES THEM AND LOOK AT HOW SOFT THEY GOT IM CRYING #BTSonGMA pic.twitter.com/Jb5TGerRFn — kei | D-0 BTS (@universezens) September 26, 2018

Too Cute, Can’t Handle

JIMIN WITH LITTLE KIDS ARE ALWAYS THE CUTEST LOOK AT HIM TRYING TO CALM THE GIRL DOWN ??? #BTSonGMA pic.twitter.com/hC8rCW6iJE — sarah (@btsbetch) September 26, 2018

Jimin Can’t Be Beaten

When i say jimin is the purest human in this entire universe, i mean it. He truly is the most caring and humble person i have ever seen. Look at his smile and how he interacts with kids. The world doesn’t deserve him tbh#BTSonGMA pic.twitter.com/oF4F80nxlK — ???????: ????? (@ggukblinks) September 26, 2018

Everything BTS Stans Wanted

Jungkook, You Did It!

Jungkook’s satisfied smile after he answered the question in English I want to give him the ʷᵒʳˡᵈ #BTSonGMA pic.twitter.com/wk3YiJjCFi — ᶠʳᵃᶰᶜᵉˢᶜᵃ♡ʲᵏ (@stxrryjeon) September 26, 2018

Robin Captaining The J-Hope Stan Club

We’ve Got To Share The Love

And this is how our show ended today. Lots of reasons to love these young men. #BTSARMY @bts_bighit #BTSonGMA pic.twitter.com/BNuNkHoRrl — T.J. Holmes (@tjholmes) September 26, 2018

Fan Status: Koala

fShe screamed bloody murder when she saw Jimin and then hugged him so tight and didn’t let go the whole time…when he had to walk to the other side he carried her cause she wouldn’t let go?? #BTSOnGMA pic.twitter.com/7cNIKLnY3t — e⃣ m⃣ m⃣ a⃣ (@localshinee) September 26, 2018

A Moment In History