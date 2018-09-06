BTS Releases New ‘Idol’ Music Video Starring Nicki Minaj

It looks like Youtube is about to break once more. BTS just dropped a new music video for “Idol”, the first single off the album Love Yourself: Answer, and it features Nicki Minaj. So, it seems the Queen of Rap is running alongside the band, and Minaj’s cameo in the new music video has fans shaking.

As you can see above, the new video features the same footage as the first music video, but things shake up when Minaj steps into the reel. The track features the rapper guesting with verses of her own, and Minaj is seen in the music video donning a bright green wig while Korean translations of her rap run in the background.

Minaj’s cameo continues with a series of interwoven shots starring herself and then the boys of BTS. Each of the K-pop idols get a close-up as Minaj lays down her rap. As for the rapper herself, she looks poised as she holds up a large, green-feathered fan that matches her wig. The set she’s seen performing on is just as bright as the rest of the “Idol” music video, and you can be sure the members of BTS are thrilled over how the new reel looks.

For fans, this new music video is a surprise gift, and it will spur on a new movement within the BTS fandom. The group’s legion of fans (which is known as Army) managed to hit a massive record when the first video for “Idol” dropped on Youtube. The band smashed Taylor Swift’s record to have the most-watched video on Youtube within a 24-hour period. “Idol” accumulated a whopping 45 million views in that time alone, and it helped launch the track to Billboard success.

After all, BTS’ “Idol” featuring Nicki Minaj debuted at number eleven on the Billboard’s single chart. The much-anticipated collaboration has further proved the band’s dominance in the west, and K-pop is only continuing to expand. Recently, Dua Lipa confirmed she will be embarking on her own K-pop collaboration with a popular girl group. The chart-topping singer will work with BLACKPINK on a new song slated to debut on the deluxe edition of her latest album.

So, what do you make of this electrifying new video? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!