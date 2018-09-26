BTS Tackles Fortnite Dance Challenge on ‘The Tonight Show’

Love it or hate it, BTS knows Fortnite has got some jams. (Sorry Jimin!) Tonight, the rising K-pop group proved the popular game has the best emotes, and they did so by taking on Jimmy Fallon in a direct dance-off.

So, if you are ready to see Jeon Jungkook school Fallon on flossing, you will need to check out the clip above.

As you can see, The Tonight Show has uploaded its dance challenge with BTS, and it is already going viral on social media. The whole thing begins with Fallon questioning how good of a dancer the members of BTS can be, and he decides to put their skills to the test. The late-night host challenges the group to a fun Fortnite dance-off, and the members are more than ready to take on the task.

For RM, the leader of BTS is all too happy to whip out the game's horse riding emote. The rapper gets plenty excited over the dance, and he's even joined on stage by Fallon. And, before long, it is V and Jimin who come out to dance with their leader.

Each of the idols have their own emote to dance to, but it is J-Hope who stands out. The rapper is tasked with doing the robot, and the move is a piece of cake for the band's lead dancer. Not even Fortnite could hope to animate the kind of pops J-Hope brings out in this challenge.

Also, fans have got to give it up to the group's maknae. Jungkook didn't hold back with his take on the worm, and fans appreciate how the singer has developed his signature move over the years.

While this challenge is going to work on social media, it is not the only thing BTS did on The Tonight Show. The group sat down for a short interview with Fallon and performed two songs. As the band is currently on its Love Myself tour, BTS is going big to take over the U.S. while they are stateside. Already, the group has appeared on shows like America's Got Talent and Good Morning America. Now, the boys are taking over late-night TV with Fallon, and they're overtaking Fortnite along the way.

