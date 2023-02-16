LEGO Unveils BTS Ideas Dynamite Set

Oh, it's happening. If you are a fan of BTS, then you may have heard LEGO has been working on a little something for the K-pop group. Now, the company has outed its big set inspired by the global superstars, and the BTS Dynamite kit is one fans will want to nab ASAP.

As you can see above, LEGO released a full video today showcasing its first BTS set. The kit comes from its IDEAS line, and LEGO based the design on the band's music video for "Dynamite". Complete with seven mini-figures, this BTS Dynamite set is a first for the entire K-pop industry and marks another record for the group itself.

Who's ready for a brick-built megahit? 🕺



It's time to get creative with the LEGO Ideas BTS Dynamite Set!https://t.co/eWVxZhPg3n pic.twitter.com/hwVel3EkLo — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) February 16, 2023

"Capture the joyful energy of 21st-century pop icons RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook with the LEGO® Ideas BTS Dynamite (21339) music video set. Find your building groove to recreate colorful scenes from the video for their multi-platinum single Dynamite, with LEGO brick versions of the disco, record store, donut store, ice-cream truck and more. Add LEGO minifigures of the group members to the different locations or place them all on the special stage and turn the wheel to see them dance," LEGO describes the upcoming set on its official website.

"A great gift idea for those who love BTS, this play-and-display model is packed with authentic details, such as BTS records in the record store, buildable palm trees and the basketball hoop in front of the wall with a mural. Find instructions in the box and on the LEGO Builder app to guide every step of your fun build."

The set, which features 749 pieces, is expected to go on sale in stores and online come March 1st. LEGO is currently retailing the kit for $99.99 USD, and you can bet the bundle will sell out fast. After all, BTS has one of the most dedicated fanbases in all of the entertainment world, and this LEGO collaboration is one that collectors everywhere will want.

