BTS Announces ‘Speak Yourself’ 2019 Stadium World Tour

BTS is topping charts all over the world, and it seems the K-pop act is ready to take a next step. Today, a new report confirmed the band will be undertaking a world tour in 2019, and it will be a stadium one none the less.

Over on Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment confirmed BTS will embark on a new world tour this summer. The ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ world tour will kick off in early May and visit places like Los Angeles, Paris, and more.

So far, fans have been told of more than six tour dates. You can check out each one below:

Los Angeles, May 4

Rose Bowl Stadium

Chicago, May 11

Soldier Field

New Jersey, May 18

Metlife Stadium

Sao Paulo, May 25

Allianz Parque

London, June 1

Wembley Stadium

Paris, June 7

Stade De France

Several fans reported a post by Big Hit Entertainment also went live revealing the tour’s Japanese dates, and it seems the tour’s website has been updated with several of those dates. It looks like two stops in Osaka and Shizuoka respectively will take place in July.

This stadium world tour marks a first for BTS as the group has yet to host one on such an international scale. BTS is used to filling out such venues in Asia, and the group proved it could do so last year when BTS performed its first stadium show in the United States. The sold-out show took place in New York City at Citi Field, and the group was warmly received by tens of thousands of fans. It was there Suga promised fans BTS would return to the United States for more shows soon, and it looks like the rapper meant sooner than later.

This new tour is an exciting move for BTS and marks yet another accomplishment for the band. Earlier this year, the South Korean group made history when it appeared on the Grammy Awards to present the award for Best R&B Artist. BTS was also nominated for Best Record Packaging, but the award ultimately went elsewhere. So far, Big Hit Entertainment has kept mum on any comeback plans for BTS as the company is preparing to debut a new boy group named TXT, but this world tour will help introduce the global superstars to even more fans. So, as it stands, 2019 looks like it will be yet another successful year for BTS as they continue their path towards global domination.

