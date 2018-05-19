Yes, BTS Will Be Heading Back To ‘The Ellen Show’ This Year

Are you ready to dip back into the madness that is BTS mania? Well, the hugely popular K-pop group is heading back to the US this month, and they will be making a special appearance at The Ellen Show along the way.

According to a source from Big Hit Entertainment, BTS will be appearing on the popular talk show at the end of May. The source confirmed to OSEN in South Korea that “BTS is appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and that the exact schedule it still be worked out (via Soompi).

The entire debacle began when a report by Variety claimed BTS would be appearing on the daytime program. The news site said the band would make an appearance on May 25 after the Billboard Music Awards go down and perform a song titled “Fake Love” for fans. So far, no confirmation has been given about the alleged single title, so fans are keeping their expectations tempered in regards to this leaked name.

Of course, fans will know that BTS has appeared on The Ellen Show once before to great success. The band made their debut on the talk show last November to promote their single “MIC Drop (Remix)” which features Steve Aoki and Desiigner. The group did a live performance on the show and a brief interview with DeGeneres. So, fans are hoping BTS will get a bit more screen time for this second show outing.

Aside from The Ellen Show, no other talk show programs have been announced for BTS’ impending US trip. The group will be performing at the Billboard Music Awards this year and unveil their next single live on the program. BTS is also slated to drop their next full album “Love Yourself: Tear” on fans come May 18, so the K-pop fandom has a lot to look forward to these days.

