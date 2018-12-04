‘Bungo Stray Dogs’ Season 3 Reveals Staff

Bungo Stray Dogs surprised fans earlier this year when it announced that a third season was in the works during a screening of its film Dead Apple. While not much has been revealed since then, the series has confirmed the main staff for the new season.

As reported by Anime News Network, Volume 16 of the Bungo Stray Dogs manga confirmed that Takuya Igarashi and Yoji Enokido would be returning for the third season.

One again produced by Studio Bones, Takuya Igarashi, director on the first two seasons of the series and Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple, and Yoji Enokido, scriptwriter for the series and Dead Apple, would be on deck for the third season. Unfortunately these are the only two confirmed for the returning staff so far.

It is currently unclear as of this writing if Nobuhiro Arai will return to design the characters, or Taku Iwasaki returns to compose the music for the third season. Nor is it clear who from the voice cast from the series would be returning. But given how many of them returned from the series to work on Dead Apple, chances are pretty good that fans will get confirmation of these returns eventually.

Bungo Stray Dogs was originally created by Kafka Asagiri with illustrations provided by Sango Harukawa for Young Ace magazine in 2012. The series follows the members of the Armed Detective Agency, a group full of individuals with super powers and use them to solve mysteries, and carrying out various missions for the mafia. The series is most well known for naming its characters after famous literary authors like Edgar Allen Poe, Agatha Christie, Mark Twain, and Akiko Yosano.

The series often features characters endowed with super abilities based around those literary authors and the works they’ve produced as well. For example, Ryunosuke Akutagawa wrote stories that inspired acclaimed director Akira Kurosawa’s Rashomon, and in the series, he has the ability to turn his cloak into a monstrous being.

Yen Press has licensed the manga for an English language release, and Bungo Stray Dogs was adapted into an anime series by Studio Bones. The first 12 episodes of the series ran from April to June 2016 and a second batch of 12 episodes that aired from October to December 2016. The series can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll. For those interested in the film, Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple is currently streaming on Crunchyroll as well.

