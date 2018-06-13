The Internet Wants To Know if Light Yagami Could Beat Goku

Anime fans often like to argue about which character would win in a fight between major series, and now that Bandai Namco is bringing Weekly Shonen Jump series together in Jump Force, the debates have sparked all over again.

The first trailer for Bandai Namco’s game already impressed with its great look and setting, but then fans saw as Dragon Ball‘s Goku, One Piece‘s Luffy, Naruto‘s Naruto fought the villainous Freeza and imaginations went wild. The kicker? Death Note‘s Light Yagami appeared at the end. Meaning now fans are wondering just how that would work.

Fans on Twitter have started a major debate over whether or not Light could beat Goku in a fight. They’ve pointed out the advantages either brings to a fight. While Goku naturally has the advantage due to his godlike strength, speed, and inherent fighting talent and physical intelligence, he’s very trusting of others and not completely invincible.

Fans have hilariously pointed out Goku’s weakness to heart attacks (he’s also been shot to death in one timeline, and his trusting nature would allow Light to work his way in close to him. Light, in turn, has the intelligence, patience, and coldness necessary to kill at a moment advantageous to him.

But he will never know if Goku has a last name. And if he refers to him as “Goku,” it won’t be reflective of Goku’s Saiyan name Kakarot. So fans are split over would could win in this situation. Perhaps you can settle this, however.

Who do you think would win between Light and Goku? Could Light even stand a chance? Let us know in the comments!

Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimationand Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

For those unfamiliar with Death Note, the original series was created by Tsugumi Ohba, with illustrations by Takeshi Obata. The series is described as such:

“Light Yagami is an ace student with great prospects—and he’s bored out of his mind. But all that changes when he finds the Death Note, a notebook dropped by a rogue Shinigami death god. Any human whose name is written in the notebook dies, and Light has vowed to use the power of the Death Note to rid the world of evil. But will Light succeed in his noble goal, or will the Death Note turn him into the very thing he fights against?”

Jokes on you Goku would introduce himself as Goku to Light but his real name is Kakarot so Light loses automatically https://t.co/RCOpDNJ1kF — Son Goku Fan Account (@ILoveMedaka) June 10, 2018

Goku watching Light Yagami write Goku into the death note remembering that his real name is Kakarot pic.twitter.com/LIFcJyNHxp — ドウェイン ⚡ ＯｎｅＣｌａｒｔＭａｎ (@MF_DiZZ) June 11, 2018

I cant believe light yagami is going to kill naruto luffy and goku with the death note — Kylee Henke (@KyleeHenke) June 10, 2018

Goku: I’ll hit you with a kamehameha



Luffy: I’ll hit you with my gomu gomu



Naruto: I’ll hit you with my rasengan



Light Yagami: pic.twitter.com/svOSBuCLN2 — Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ? (@KenXyro) June 10, 2018

Goku is the only person that can beat Light in Jump Force because he intros himself as Goku and not Kakarot. So clearly Goku is a true counter pick to Light — Echo Fox Justin Wong (@JWonggg) June 10, 2018

HOW IS LIGHT GONNA FIGHT GOKU — Abe?️‍?EVERYONE IS HERE (@zettaitokken) June 10, 2018

goku, about to punch him in the face

light yagami furiously trying to write “goku eats dirt” — michelle! ? VIDEOGAMES (@eelbeats) June 10, 2018

light yagami frantically writing while goku charges up a spirit bomb — Shit Ass 5 @ 8TO/EX ᔦꙬᔨ✧‧˚ (@orirow) June 10, 2018

Ryuk: Warning you, Light, he’s quite powerful. One of the most powerful I’ve see—



Light: Goku dies by having a mountain drop on him.



{Mountain drops on Goku}



Goku: Woah, someone dropped a mountain here!!



Light: Death by lightning.



Goku: Was that a mosquito?



Light: pic.twitter.com/xC6f2ZTZPt — Kal’s Kingdom ➡️ AX 2018 (@KALSKingdom) June 11, 2018

Light is actually a 100-0 matchup vs Goku since we know Goku is weak to heart attacks — Ebonic Plague (@EbonicPlagueBB) June 10, 2018

