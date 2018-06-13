Anime

The Internet Wants To Know if Light Yagami Could Beat Goku

Anime fans often like to argue about which character would win in a fight between major series, and now that Bandai Namco is bringing Weekly Shonen Jump series together in Jump Force, the debates have sparked all over again.

The first trailer for Bandai Namco’s game already impressed with its great look and setting, but then fans saw as Dragon Ball‘s Goku, One Piece‘s Luffy, Naruto‘s Naruto fought the villainous Freeza and imaginations went wild. The kicker? Death Note‘s Light Yagami appeared at the end. Meaning now fans are wondering just how that would work.

Fans on Twitter have started a major debate over whether or not Light could beat Goku in a fight. They’ve pointed out the advantages either brings to a fight. While Goku naturally has the advantage due to his godlike strength, speed, and inherent fighting talent and physical intelligence, he’s very trusting of others and not completely invincible.

Fans have hilariously pointed out Goku’s weakness to heart attacks (he’s also been shot to death in one timeline, and his trusting nature would allow Light to work his way in close to him. Light, in turn, has the intelligence, patience, and coldness necessary to kill at a moment advantageous to him.

But he will never know if Goku has a last name. And if he refers to him as “Goku,” it won’t be reflective of Goku’s Saiyan name Kakarot. So fans are split over would could win in this situation. Perhaps you can settle this, however.

Who do you think would win between Light and Goku? Could Light even stand a chance? Let us know in the comments!

Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimationand Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

For those unfamiliar with Death Note, the original series was created by Tsugumi Ohba, with illustrations by Takeshi Obata. The series is described as such:

“Light Yagami is an ace student with great prospects—and he’s bored out of his mind. But all that changes when he finds the Death Note, a notebook dropped by a rogue Shinigami death god. Any human whose name is written in the notebook dies, and Light has vowed to use the power of the Death Note to rid the world of evil. But will Light succeed in his noble goal, or will the Death Note turn him into the very thing he fights against?”

