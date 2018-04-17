Cannes Film Festival To Hold First Anime World Premiere This Year

Ever since it was first announced, fans have been excited to see the next film from Mamoru Hosoda, Mirai no Mirai (or Mirai of the Future), and now that excitement shoudl go through the roof since it’s going to be the first anime film to get a world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Mamoru Hosoda will be the first Japanese anime director to hold a world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival when it screens in May during the festival’s Director’s Fortnight event. This is a huge deal for both film and anime fans as one of its most notable directors is getting wide scale recognition.

This is Hosoda’s newest project since 2015’s Boy and the Beast, and fans know Hosoda’s works to be of a very high quality that appeals to a wide range of audiences. Each of his films tells a powerful story, and it’s definitely awesome to see at least one major anime film director to get their due in such a prestigious film festival.

This is just one small step forward to getting anime films a larger sense of recognition, and perhaps it will mean that by this time next year there will be more anime directors getting cinematic praise.

Mirai no Mirai is set to premiere July 20 in Japan, and follows a small family living in a small town. Four year old Kun-chan is so spoiled, he thinks his new baby sister Mirai stole all of his parents’ attention from him. Overwhelmed by new experiences he’s experiencing for the first time in his short life, he stumbles on a magical garden which allows him to meet the older version of his little sister, Mirai.

Mamoru Hosoda will both write and direct the film while Hiroyuki Aoyama and Ayako Hata, who had worked with Hosoda on The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, Summer Wars, Wolf Children, and The Boy and The Beast, are returning to work on the film as animation directors. Yuichiro Saito is returning to produce, while Yohei Takamatsu and Takashi Omori are returning as art directors.

Hosoda has previously stated that the film was inspired by his own experiences as a father. Mirai is both the name of the sister character in the film, and the name of his own daughter. The conflict of the film is a reflection from his older daughter feeling like his youngest stole her parents and was envious of her. Mirai no Mirai will be closer in tone to films like The Girl Who Leapt Through Time and Wolf Children rather than the action heavy Summer Wars and The Boy and the Beast.

Hosoda also stated that the theme of Mirai no Mirai is “siblings,” which shares a similar vein with his previous works as Summer Wars (Family), The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (Youth), Wolf Children (Motherhood), and The Boy and The Beast (Fatherhood).

via The Hollywood Reporter