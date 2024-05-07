JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Sets The Mood With Jolyne

Jolyne Cujoh was the first female protagonist of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure series, locked in a maximum security prison for a crime she didn't commit. Sporting a Stand known as Stone Free, the daughter of Stardust Crusader Jotaro Kujo fought against a villainous priest known as Pucci. While the Stand user's story might be finished, anime cosplayers are still taking the opportunity to revisit Jolyne's story despite the ending of the series placing her in very strange circumstances.

While Jolyne might have been the daughter of Jotaro, there was no love lost between the father and daughter at the beginning of the storyline. Abandoning her and her mother, Jotaro would return to his child's life once she had been framed for a crime she didn't commit. Jotaro might not have been the father of the year, but he was able to assist his daughter in giving her her Stand. Pucci wasn't just the villain of the arc, but was also a dear friend of Dio Brando, the vampire that Jotaro fought during his time leading the series. Wanting to achieve heaven and looking for revenge against the Joestars, Pucci had a score to settle with Jolyne and her father.

The Stone Ocean's Tides Roll Back In

Jolyne did make a return in a spin-off manga chapter that focused on a new adventures that took place in Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary. Titled "Fujiko's Bizarre Worldly Wisdom -Whitesnake's Miscalculation-", the one-shot saw the Stone Ocean star taking on a rather unbelievable challenge. While no anime adaptation has been confirmed for this spin-off, it goes to show that the franchise isn't scared of revisiting old characters.

Presently, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has yet to confirm what the future holds for its anime adaptation. Rumors have been circulating that the next arc of the manga, Steel Ball Run, might have an anime production in the background, thanks to a previous JoJo animator releasing an interesting social media post. While nothing has been confirmed, many Joestar fans believe that the next chapter of the anime is on its way and manga fans know, this will be an anime season to remember.

Want to get the latest on the world of the Joestars? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Stand Users.