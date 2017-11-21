New ‘Cardcaptor Sakura’ Anime Reveals Gorgeous New Look

Get ready Cardcaptor Sakura fans, the new anime just got a brand new image and it’s looking fabulous.

The new anime adaptation of CLAMP’s Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card manga revealed a new key visual, and not only does it feature a new look for Sakura but shows off a few returning favorites.

Videos by ComicBook.com

CLAMP launched the Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card sequel manga in June 2016 and follows Sakura in junior high school. After a prophetic dream about a mysterious figure, the Sakura Cards turn blank and are rendered completely powerless. Sakura and her friends then set out on a quest to find out what is wrong. Along with her guardians and protectors, Cerberus and Yue, Sakura must find and capture the transparent cards using a new, and much stronger key.

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Arc is set to premiere January 7, 2018. The original cast will all be returning, but their characters will all be middle school aged. Director of the original 1990s series and films Morio Asaka is returning to direct the new series for Madhouse. CLAMP’s Nanase Ohkawa is handling the composition, and will contribute to the scripts. Animation director for the previous series and films Kunihiko Hamada is the character designer, and CLAMP’s Mokona will handle costume and card designs. Masafumi Mima will sound direct, and Takayuki Negishi is composing the music. Maaya Sakamoto will also be returning to perform the opening theme song, “CLEAR.”

For those unfamiliar with Cardcaptor Sakura, the series follows Sakura, an elementary student who discovers she has magical powers after accidentally releasing a set of magical cards from a mysterious book. CLAMP’s original manga ran for 12 volumes from November 1996 to July 2000.

The original 1990s series will also be receiving a 4K remaster that scans its original 35mm film negatives digitally into 4K. The 11-disc set features the anime’s two seasons: the “Clow Card” arc, which ran for 46 episodes from April 1998 to June 1999, and the “Sakura Card” arc, which ran for 24 episodes from September 1999 to March 2000.

Cardcaptor Sakura‘s original manga author collective CLAMP are even providing a newly drawn piece of art for the box set’s first wave of release. If you’re interested in importing, the price for the Blu-ray set is 45,360 yen (about $410 USD) and the DVD set is 23,328 yen (S211 USD).

Are you excited for a new Cardcaptor Sakura anime? Talk to me @Valdezology.

via Anime News Network