Watch ‘Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card’s New Opening, Ending

Cardcaptor Sakura celebrated its 20th Anniversary this year, and with it came the adaptation of its sequel story, Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card. The anime has been received well, and fans are definitely excited to see the start of its second cour.

To commemorate the start of its new arc, the series has been punctuated by a new opening and ending theme that fans should definitely check out. The second opening theme (in the video above) is “Rocket Beat,” and is performed by Kiyono Yasuno, and the second ending theme, “Rewind” is performed by Minori Suzuki and can be found in the video below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series last left off with Sakura getting closer and closer to the hodded figure she’s seeing in her dreams. After an attempt to get her key again fails, Sakura asks the hooded figure wants the key in the first place. For the first time, the figure speaks and just simply says “because.”

Now with that step forward, fans are watching to see as more mysterious of this figure are revealed. For those unfamiliar with Cardcaptor Sakura, the series follows Sakura, an elementary student who discovers she has magical powers after accidentally releasing a set of magical cards from a mysterious book. CLAMP’s original manga ran for 12 volumes from November 1996 to July 2000.

CLAMP launched the Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card sequel manga in June 2016 and follows Sakura in junior high school. After a prophetic dream about a mysterious figure, the Sakura Cards turn blank and are rendered completely powerless. Sakura and her friends then set out on a quest to find out what is wrong. Along with her guardians and protectors, Cerberus and Yue, Sakura must find and capture the transparent cards using a new, and much stronger key.

The original characters all returned, but middle school aged. Director of the original 1990s series and films Morio Asaka returned to direct the new series for Madhouse. CLAMP’s Nanase Ohkawa handled the composition, and contributed to the scripts. Animation director for the previous series and films Kunihiko Hamada is the character designer, and CLAMP’s Mokona handled costume and card designs. Masafumi Mima is sound directing, and Takayuki Negishi composed the music. Maaya Sakamoto also returned perform the opening theme song, “CLEAR.”

The original 1990s series will also be receiving a 4K remaster that scans its original 35mm film negatives digitally into 4K. The 11-disc set features the anime’s two seasons: the “Clow Card” arc, which ran for 46 episodes from April 1998 to June 1999, and the “Sakura Card” arc, which ran for 24 episodes from September 1999 to March 2000.