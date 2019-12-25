Carole & Tuesday Part 2 Now Streaming on Netflix

As the newest anime effort from the famed director behind Cowboy Bebop, Space Dandy, and many other classic hits, Shinichiro Watanabe, all eyes were on Carole & Tuesday. It’s been a relatively quiet hit amongst many of the other anime releases of the year, but now that the full series is available for streaming it’s sure to get an even bigger wave of fans. While the first 12 episodes of the series were available for the last couple of months, now fans can finally see the rest as Part 2 of Carole & Tuesday is now streaming on Netflix!

Part 2 of the series brings it all to an end with Episodes 13-24. Featuring both the original Japanese release with English subtitles and English dub, the Netflix release of the anime includes the original soundtrack. Meaning the songs featured throughout have not been touched or re-dubbed in any way.

Shinichiro Watanabe serves as supervising director on the series with Motonobu Hori as director. Further staff includes Eisaku Kubonouchi as original character designer and Tsunenori Saito as character designer. Music for the series is by Mocky. Bones is producing the animation, while FlyingDog is handling music production.

The Japanese voice cast features Miyuri Shimabukuro as Carole, with English vocals by Nai Br.XX, Kana Ichinose as Tuesday, with English vocals by Celeina Ann, Akio Otsuka as Gus, Miyu Irino as Roddy, Sumire Uesaka as Angela, Hiroshi Kamiya as Tao, and Mamoru Miyano as Ertegun.

Carole & Tuesday is officially described as such, “Fifty years have passed since mankind began migrating to the new frontier: Mars. It’s an age where most culture is produced by AI, and people are content to be passive consumers. There’s a girl. Scrapping a living in the metropolis of Alba City, she’s working part time while trying to become a musician. She’s always felt like something is missing. Her name is Carole.

There’s a girl. Born to a wealthy family in the provincial town of Herschel City, she dreams of becoming a musician, but nobody around her understands. She feels like the loneliest person in the world. Her name is Tuesday.

A chance meeting brings them together.

They want to sing.

They want to make music.

Together, they feel like they just might have a chance.

The two of them may only create a tiny wave.

But that wave will eventually grow into something larger…”