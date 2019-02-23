‘Carole & Tuesday’ Shares New Trailer, Release Date

It has been announced that Carole & Tuesday, the upcoming anime from Cowboy Bebop creator Shinichiro Watanabe, will begin airing on April 10th. In addition to the release date, a new trailer and several details regarding the production of the anime have also been released.

You can check out the new trailer above to see both Carole and Tuesday in action, and the key visual below shows off the full cast.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for voice actors, the official website for Carole & Tuesday revealed that the series will feature Miyuri Shimabukuro as Carole, with English vocals by Nai Br.XX, Kana Ichinose as Tuesday, with English vocals by Celeina Ann, Akio Otsuka as Gus, Miyu Irino as Roddy, Sumire Uesaka as Angela, Hiroshi Kamiya as Tao, and Mamoru Miyano as Ertegun.

Watanabe is set to serve as supervising director on the series with Motonobu Hori as director. Further staff include Eisaku Kubonouchi as original character designer and Tsunenori Saito as character designer. Music for the series is by Mocky. Bones will handle animation, while FlyingDog will handle music production. Carole & Tuesday is the first anime series Watanabe’s overseen since Terror in Resonance debuted in 2014. It marks the 20th anniversary of Bones and the 10th anniversary of FlyingDog.

An initial reveal in March 2018 had originally stylized the name of the series as Carol & Tuesday, but that has changed since that time. Here’s the series’ synopsis, according to the official website:

“Fifty years have passed since mankind began migrating to the new frontier: Mars.

It’s an age where most culture is produced by AI, and people are content to be passive consumers.

There’s a girl.

Scrapping a living in the metropolis of Alba City, she’s working part time while trying to become a musician. She’s always felt like something is missing.

Her name is Carole.

There’s a girl.

Born to a wealthy family in the provincial town of Herschel City, she dreams of becoming a musician, but nobody around her understands. She feels like the loneliest person in the world.

Her name is Tuesday.

A chance meeting brings them together.

They want to sing.

They want to make music.

Together, they feel like they just might have a chance.

The two of them may only create a tiny wave.

But that wave will eventually grow into something larger…”

Basically, the show is set on Mars in the future, and music is made by computers. The eponymous characters start making music of their own after meeting, and the rest, as they say, is anime.