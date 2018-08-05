Cartoon Network Drops Cute ‘My Hero Academia’, ‘Voltron’ Easter Eggs

Cartoon Network may not be airing much anime nowadays, but that doesn’t mean the medium is blacklisted. In fact, it would seem that a fair share of artist behind Cartoon Network’s biggest titles have otaku interests and are proud to show it.

So, if you think you’ve seen an anime easter egg in Steven Universe, you aren’t imagining things.

Recently, netizens started buzzing after a now-viral post pointed out how much Cartoon Network makes anime homages. As it turns out, both Vikingos and Steven Universe have dropped anime treats for fans in the last little bit.

On the company’s official Latin America Youtube page, fans can find short clips uploaded for Vikingos. One such clip features a shot of various vikings waiting in line, but two featured characters look too similar to a pair of students from My Hero Academia. As you can see below, the guys shown resemble Bakugo Katsuki and Eijiro Kirishima.

Cartoon Network… I see you pic.twitter.com/QPQnsfW0Z4 — amy (@glimmershera) August 5, 2018

Of course, this reference isn’t the only one Cartoon Network has slipped out. Steven Universe has made its fair share of anime allusions, and a recent comic highlighted two leads from Voltron: Legendary Defender. As you can see above, a character closely resembling Keith can be seen in the background of a panel ordering food from a man who looks just like Lance.

In the past, other anime series have been spotted in Steven Universe‘s comics. Fans of Yuri on Ice were stunned when not one but two easter eggs about the sports series were dropped in the Cartoon Network title. In one instance, a couple resembling Yuuri and Victor were seen holding hands in a background shot while another features Yuri with Otabek.

Not so subtle references in Cartoon Network pic.twitter.com/3zCZpStOEp — 𝓒𝓵𝓮𝓶𝓮𝓷 /♋️/ 5 DAYS!!! (@Starchira) August 5, 2018

So, which anime series is Cartoon Network going to drop an easter egg about next? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.