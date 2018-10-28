Review Round-Up: ‘Castlevania’ Season 2

It may have taken some time, but Netflix is here to end an important anime delay. If you head over to the site, you will find the second season of Castlevania has gone up, and the reviews are trickling in.

As it turns out, season two is just as good as the first, and there is more of the show this time around.

If you check out the slides below, you can find a small sample of the reviews out for Castlevania. Critics all over are giving the second season an impressive two thumbs up, and the reviews stress it won’t take long for fans to fall for the show’s new episodes.

Season two begins on the heel of Castlevania‘s first outing, and it sees Trevor Belmont step into all-new trouble. With Dracula free and plotting his takedown of humanity, the Belmont clan has trouble staying ahead of the vampire, and things only get worse when villains like Camilla rear their head.

Unlike season one, this new outing does take things a bit slower. Castlevania gets the action going by season two’s final episodes, but the eight-episode venture spends a lot of time setting up its world. With vampires and demons on the loose, the show delved into some much-needed world building, and all of its leads got some surprising characterization along the way.

If you’re not familiar with Netflix‘s take on Castlevania, then you can check out the show’s first season on Netflix as well. The series first premiered to both critical and commercial success, eventually confirming the release of a second season due to its quick popularity. The anime series is based on Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse from 1989, and the game itself is based in 1476 and follows as a hunter known as Trevor Belmont as he tries to take down a powerful vampire known as Dracula.

You can check out the show’s official synopsis here: “Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself. The animated series is from Frederator Studios, a Wow! Unlimited Media company, written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis and executive produced by Warren Ellis, Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert and Adi Shankar.”

io9

“Beyond the what the back half sets up for Castlevania’s future, overall this second season marks a big evolution for the series—not in tone or style, but in scope and pacing. It’s more measured and, at times, frustratingly slow. But in slowing down a bit, the show gives us an intriguing chance to learn more—and ultimately care more—about Castlevania’s world and characters, beyond just Trevor Belmont’s simple quest to be less of a lone wolf asshole and maybe defeat some monsters (and also not get his testicles kicked in). In both Alucard and Dracula’s shared story of familial grief, and the intrigue and machinations of Dracula’s generals developed this season, Castlevania finds a surprising amount of heart in its supernaturally monstrous figures.” – io9

Collider

“The only complaint I’ve heard levied against Season 1 of Netflix’s Castlevania adaptation was quite literally this: “It’s too short.” Everything else about the dark and violent animated take on the classic Konami video game series was high praise. Executive producers Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert, and Adi Shankar delivered on their promise to bring about the best video game adaptation ever seen, and I’m happy to say that Season 2, now available on Netflix, continues that trend and satisfies fans’ needs for more of everything. More episodes, yes, but also more mythology, more bloodletting, and more sharply-written dialogue, political intrigue, and social commentary from the inimitable Warren Ellis.” – Collider

Destructoid

“The first season of Castlevania was a surprise that I’m not sure many people were expecting. It was a solid, albeit short, four-episode season that did everything you would expect from a Castlevania animated series. There were dozens of monsters that needed to be killed, a Belmont, and a pissed off Dracula that wanted to exterminate all human life. Still, its short length really hampered any enthusiasm I had for the season. Just as things were started to get good, the season was over. It felt more like a proof of concept than anything else.

Thankfully, we have a second season that gives us eight episodes and expands the story way more than the first season. If the first season was all about action and grizzly entertainment, then season two is more determined to get across the plot and character motivations. Unfortunately, this approach means that the series never hits the same high points in action as the first, though makes up for it with a deeper examination of Dracula, his cause, and his chosen allies.” – Destructoid

Den of Geek

“Like with the trio of heroes in season 1, the show takes its time to flesh out these new characters, exploring their motivations as well as the trauma that led them all to the service of Dracula, who also gets a lot more screen time this time around. Hector, Isaac, and Carmilla are all welcome additions to the cast, giving this universe hints of a larger world beyond Wallachia. While they’re all supporting characters in this dance between Dracula and the trio of hunters out to kill him, we get to see plenty of their own conflicts play out as well as the start of new ones by season’s end.” – Den of Geek

IGN

“Not only does Season 2 offer a deeper and meatier story than the truncated Season 1, it also provides viewers with a much more satisfying conclusion. Taken as a whole, these 8 episodes tell a cohesive and well-rounded story of supernatural warfare and family drama. There’s certainly plenty of ground that can be covered in the recently greenlit Season 3, but fans can already rest easy knowing that Castlevania has done justice to the source material in a way so few video game adaptations have managed.” – IGN

Film School Rejects

“Three-quarters of the way in, season two feels like more of a compliment to the first season than a cut and dry continuation. The violence is creative and hard-hitting and the animation is beautiful, but at times it feels like the second act to season one. An expanded world and more thoroughly developed cast is a fine thing, but on the downside, many familiar faces (particularly our heroes) are left treading water while others play catch up.” – Film School Rejects

Decider

“One of the most frustrating aspects of living in the age of too much television is the unintentional burial of great shows. With several new series and movies dropping every day, it’s sometimes difficult for truly remarkable works to break through the noise. That was the case with Castlevania Season 1, a four-episode installment of television that stands as one of the greatest video game adaptations ever produced. But if Season 1 brought to life a cool universe, Season 2 tells a remarkable and nuanced story, one that will hopefully get the full amount of attention and praise it deserves.” – Decider

Gamespot

“The first season of Netflix’s Castlevania show was really more of a teaser than a full season. Over just four short episodes, it established the main characters and conflict and gave us a taste of the action, with the promise of more to come at a later date. In the portion of Castlevania Season 2 sent to press–six of the eight new episodes–that promise has yet to be fulfilled.” – Gamespot