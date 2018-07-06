‘Castlevania’ Season 2 Release Date Announced

Get ready, Castlevania is coming! The show will drop its second season on October 26.

For fans, this announcement shouldn’t come as a massive surprise. After all, Powerhouse Animation has been teasing the big release for awhile. Earlier on social media, the company hinted that a big announcement was coming for Castlevania this week, and Anime Expo 2018 made it happen. The news came from Adi Shankar himself, one of the showrunners overseeing work on Castlevania.

If you need to brush up on your Castlevania lore, then you can check out the show’s first season on Netflix. When the series premiered last year, it was met with rave reviews on behalf of fans and critics… and that doesn’t even include gamers. The anime series is based on Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse which dropped in 1989. The game takes place in the 1476 as a hunter known as Trevor Belmont tries to take down Dracula as the vampire lords over much of Europe. You can check out the anime’s synopsis below:

“Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself. The animated series is from Frederator Studios, a Wow! Unlimited Media company, written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis and executive produced by Warren Ellis, Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert and Adi Shankar.”

