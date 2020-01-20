Castlevania Season 3 Reveals Its First Image

If there is one show Netflix has kept close to chest as of late, it is Castlevania. The anime series. Thesehas kept fans in suspense for months now in the wake of its season two finale. With a third season on the horizon, netizens have waited patiently for any update on the show, but few have come. But at long last, it seems all of their patience has been worth it.

Over on Twitter, fans were quick to notice a little update on the official Castlevania page. It seems the profile changed its header image within the last day, and the new picture shows off the first still we’ve seen of season three.

As you can see down below, the header image is a crisp one. It shows off a familiar background that’s as dark as you would expect for Castlevania. A series of characters are also seen in the foreground, but only one of them will be immediately recognizable.

Of course, Carmilla sticks out given her role in the show’s second season. At the very least, her video game lore will make her a familiar face to fans, but the other three characters are a different story. These three characters have never been sen before, but you can bet they will play a big role in season three. If they are being featured alongside Carmilla, many Castlevania fans wonder if they will align with the vixen or if they will find themselves teaming up with the Belmont clan.

If you’re not familiar with Netflix’s Castlevania, then you can check out the show’s first seasons on Netflix. The anime series is based on Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse from 1989 for the Nintendo Entertainment System. The synopsis for Netflix’s Castlevania reads as such: “Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself. The animated series is from Frederator Studios, a Wow! Unlimited Media company, written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis.

